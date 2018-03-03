Burn ban issued in Horry County due to weather conditions

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue has issued a county-wide burn ban, effective immediately, due to the weather conditions this weekend.

HCFR posted a tweet about the burn ban Saturday morning at about 10 a.m.

Previously, a red flag warning advising against outdoor burning had been issued due to the strong northwesterly winds and dry air combining to cause conditions for fires to spread quickly.

Read more about this weekend's weather conditions here:

More information about the county-wide burn ban is expected to be made available shortly.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.