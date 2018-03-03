FIRST ALERT: High winds cause Red Flag Warning today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Outdoor burning is not advised today as strong northwesterly winds and dry air combine to cause conditions for fires to spread quickly.

The Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service affects Horry, Georgetown and Marion counties through the rest of today. While there is no burn ban currently in effect for these counties, conditions are right for fires to get out of control.

These conditions continue into tomorrow, as wind speeds remain between 15 MPH and 20 MPH, with gusts likely exceeding 30 MPH. The winds will begin to subside by Sunday night. These calmer conditions lead to a potential patchy frost heading into Monday morning as low temperatures dip into the mid 30s.

You can track the strong winds and colder temperatures on the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved