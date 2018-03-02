FBI agents return to Lumberton in investigation into deaths of three women

A reward has been offered for information into the deaths of three Lumberton women in 2017. (Source: FBI)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The FBI continues its efforts to help Lumberton police find clues and answers in the deaths of three women.

According to an FBI spokesperson, agents were in Lumberton around East Fifth Street, Eighth Street and Peachtree Street on Thursday.

The agents were helping gain new leads and build a timeline around the women’s death between April and June of last year.

The FBI office in Charlotte released a statement, saying:

We are continuing to encourage people to come forward with information to help us build a timeline of when and where these women were last seen to help us determine what happened to them. Please remind the public about the reward.

Last month, the FBI announced a reward of up to $30,000 for information into the deaths of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine.

