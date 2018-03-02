‘I just need to do my job, OK?’ Body cam video from McDonald’s incident released

Body cam footage from the officer at the center of a McDonald's video has been released. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.

In the footage, the officer is heard talking with a McDonald’s employee, who said a homeless man inside the restaurant had been coming every day and asking people for money.

That man was seen in the Facebook video eating food that a stranger reportedly paid for.

The body cam footage shows the exchange between the officer and the man. McDonald’s employees requested that he be trespassed off the premises and told to never return.

“I just need to do my job, OK?” the officer tells the man after asking for his name.

The stranger who filmed the Facebook video, identified as Yossi Gallo, is heard telling McDonald’s employees “you suck” and progressively getting louder.

Eventually, the McDonald’s manager is seen on the body cam footage and he said he wants Gallo to leave the restaurant for being disruptive.

Gallo requests a receipt for his food so he can get a refund from the restaurant’s corporate offices. He and the officer are heard having a loud exchange.

“I’m not here to argue with you. I am the law, OK. You need to get your stuff and leave, that is all,” the officer is heard saying.

Gallo’s video of the incident has just under 70 million views as of 7 p.m. Friday.

The comments section of the video is flooded with crude and misogynistic comments about the police officer. Some even posted screenshots and links to her personal Facebook page. The page has since been made unavailable.

City leaders have taken to social media to praise the officer for her professionalism in dealing with the situation.

“In this video, I witnessed a highly trained officer acting professionally, addressing an incident that she was called to handle,” city manager John Pedersen said in a video posted to Myrtle Beach's Facebook page Friday afternoon.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune first watched the Facebook video Wednesday night. She said she didn’t think anything of it until she saw that it went viral.

Like Pedersen, Bethune also came to the officer's defense in a taped statement posted to social media on Thursday.

“She handled herself in the most professional manner and treated this gentleman with dignity and respect,” Bethune said.

