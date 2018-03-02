Police, school investigate after four Ocean Bay Middle students heard making threats on bus

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Four Ocean Bay Middle School students were heard making threatening jokes on a bus Thursday, leading to an investigation.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, one of the students referenced having a weapon.

That student and their belongings were searched before 8 a.m. Thursday, as well as their locker, the post stated. No weapons or devices were found.

The incident was investigated by both school administrators and police, and the students’ parents were contacted. They reportedly faced disciplinary actions, per school policy.

“We ask that parents please talk with your children regarding the dangerous consequences of making any type of an alleged threat or statement,” the post read.

