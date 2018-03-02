Homewood Elementary celebrates 'National Read Across America Day'

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - It's no secret getting kids excited about reading and learning can be challenging - which is why days like “Read Across America Day,” are so important.

“Read Across America Day” was started in 1997 as a way honor the late Dr. Seuss. It’s celebrated each year on his birthday – March 2nd.

The National Education Association’s website says that “Motivating children to read is an important factor in student achievement and creating lifelong successful readers. Research has shown that children who are motivated and spend more time reading do better in school.”

Homewood Elementary has been celebrating reading all week.

"We've done the sleep book where we wore pajamas that was yesterday, we dressed in our favorite character with Dr. Seuss that was today and we had a parade we've done the Lorax where we dresses like a truffula tree on Monday so we've done a lot of different engaging activities to really have the kids enjoy reading and not think of it as boring,” said Nancy Goodson, Library Media Specialist at Homewood Elementary.

"We really want to change their attitudes towards reading that it's an adventure. They can take a ride in a book if it's a fiction book or a nonfiction book. They can just go places that they've never dreamed of,” she said.

The children were treated with a visit from children’s author and illustrator Vuthy Kuon, who travels across America hoping to inspire children.

"There are those moments where the child, you know, when they become an adult, can look back and say that teacher inspired me, that speaker inspired me, that author inspired me,” he said.

His book “Humpty Dumpty After the Fall,” was purposely illustrated without a face on the main character.

"I created a program called “A Million Faces of Humpty,” and so I'm trying to create a million faces of Humpty so the kids will get a chance to use their imagination and their creativity and make different faces and arms and legs. They vote on the teacher with the coolest hair so we create this Humpty Dumpty drawing they get to be a part of,” he said.

Both Kuon and Goodson agree it’s all about motivating the children.

"Without the spark without the occasional pick me up, I think it makes things a lot harder, so if they just have a day to celebrate reading and have fun and be kids and be creative, then I think there's a lot of power in those moments,” Kuon said.

