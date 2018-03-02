Homewood Elementary celebrates 'National Read Across America Day'

A new piece of equipment will be on the beach this season in an effort to help keep it safe.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are working to keep their eyes all over downtown to help keep residents and visitor’s safe during Saturday’s 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon.More >>
Four Ocean Bay Middle School students were heard making threatening jokes on a bus Thursday, leading to an investigation.More >>
It's no secret getting kids excited about reading and learning can be challenging - which is why days like “Read Across America Day,” are so important. “Read Across America Day” was started in 1997 as a way honor the late Dr. Seuss. It’s celebrated each year on his birthday – March 2nd.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
A puppy found on the side of the road in Kansas is recovering after being taken to an emergency vet having been cruelly abused.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
Thousands of people attended Reverend Billy Graham's funeral Friday afternoon to say goodbye to the man known as "America's Pastor."More >>
A Middlesex woman missing since Feb. 27 was found dead on March 1.More >>
Authorities in Jones County discovered possible explosive devices inside a home on Trace Road during a drug raid Friday morning.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
