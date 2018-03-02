Mullins woman charged with stabbing man to death - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Mullins woman charged with stabbing man to death

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Olivia Francois-Smith (Source: Marion County Detention Center) Olivia Francois-Smith (Source: Marion County Detention Center)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Mullins woman was arraigned Friday following her arrest earlier this week for allegedly stabbing a man to death, authorities said.

Olivia Francois-Smith, 24, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with murder, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Capt. Judy Barker.

She is charged in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Orlick, who was killed in the early-morning hours Wednesday, Barker said.

According to Barker, the Marion County incident was domestic in nature.

Francois-Smith remains in the Marion County Detention Center under no bond, according to online jail records.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly