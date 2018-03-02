Woman asks for help locating service dogs who assist her husband with PTSD

A Conway woman is asking for help locating her two missing service dogs. (Source: Carol Tillman)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman is asking for the public’s help in locating two lost service dogs that her husband relies on daily.

Carol Tillman said strong winds blew the gate in the couple’s backyard open, which allowed the two dogs to escape from the home in the Dongola Road area.

According to Tillman, her husband, Chris, is a retired police officer and Army veteran who suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder. The registered service dogs help him to feel secure, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tillman at (843) 340-6611 day or night.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.