Woman asks for help locating service dogs who assist her husband with PTSD

Myrtle Beach police are working to keep their eyes all over downtown to help keep residents and visitor’s safe during Saturday’s 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon.More >>
Four Ocean Bay Middle School students were heard making threatening jokes on a bus Thursday, leading to an investigation.More >>
It's no secret getting kids excited about reading and learning can be challenging - which is why days like “Read Across America Day,” are so important. “Read Across America Day” was started in 1997 as a way honor the late Dr. Seuss. It’s celebrated each year on his birthday – March 2nd.More >>
A Mullins woman was arraigned Friday following her arrest earlier this week for allegedly stabbing a man to death, authorities said.More >>
A Conway woman is asking for the public’s help in locating two lost service dogs that her husband relies on daily.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
