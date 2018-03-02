Conway woman searching for lost service dog who assists her husb - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway woman searching for lost service dog who assists her husband with PTSD

A Conway woman is asking for help locating her two missing service dogs. (Source: Carol Tilman) A Conway woman is asking for help locating her two missing service dogs. (Source: Carol Tilman)
Izzy (Source: Carol Tilman) Izzy (Source: Carol Tilman)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman is asking for the public’s help in locating the lost service dog her husband relies on daily.

Carol Tilman said strong winds blew the gate in the couple’s backyard open on Friday, which allowed her two dogs to escape from the home in the Dongola Road area.

The white dog pictured, Luke, returned to their house Saturday night, but Izzy, her husband's service dog is still missing.

According to Tilman, her husband, Chris, is a retired police officer and Army veteran who suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder. The registered service dog helps him to feel secure, she said.

“If he starts to have a flashback, she will nudge him or pinch him and bring him out of it. He doesn't feel secure without her. He doesn't feel safe without her," she explained.

Tilman said because they've had so many people out searching for Izzy, she fears someone may have taken her in as their own.

"If somebody's picked her up and thought they were gonna make a family pet out of her, and sees this and will bring her home, not a question will ever be asked if anybody pulls up in my driveway and says I've got Izzy. We're gonna assume you found you found her running somewhere and will be tickled to death that you brought her home to us," she said. 

Izzy is microchipped, but she was not wearing a collar when she escaped from the backyard. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Tillman at (843) 340-6611 day or night.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-05 16:34:40 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-03-05 16:38:35 GMT
    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    More >>

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    More >>

  • Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-03-01 23:55:53 GMT
    Ellen Harris. Image: Hawaii News NowEllen Harris. Image: Hawaii News Now

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

  • Woman's car sprayed with bullets on interstate

    Woman's car sprayed with bullets on interstate

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:20 AM EST2018-03-05 13:20:13 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 9:44 AM EST2018-03-05 14:44:43 GMT

    Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.

    More >>

    Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly