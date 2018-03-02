Conway woman searching for lost service dog who assists her husband with PTSD

A Conway woman is asking for help locating her two missing service dogs. (Source: Carol Tilman)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman is asking for the public’s help in locating the lost service dog her husband relies on daily.

Carol Tilman said strong winds blew the gate in the couple’s backyard open on Friday, which allowed her two dogs to escape from the home in the Dongola Road area.

The white dog pictured, Luke, returned to their house Saturday night, but Izzy, her husband's service dog is still missing.

According to Tilman, her husband, Chris, is a retired police officer and Army veteran who suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder. The registered service dog helps him to feel secure, she said.

“If he starts to have a flashback, she will nudge him or pinch him and bring him out of it. He doesn't feel secure without her. He doesn't feel safe without her," she explained.

Tilman said because they've had so many people out searching for Izzy, she fears someone may have taken her in as their own.

"If somebody's picked her up and thought they were gonna make a family pet out of her, and sees this and will bring her home, not a question will ever be asked if anybody pulls up in my driveway and says I've got Izzy. We're gonna assume you found you found her running somewhere and will be tickled to death that you brought her home to us," she said.

Izzy is microchipped, but she was not wearing a collar when she escaped from the backyard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tillman at (843) 340-6611 day or night.

