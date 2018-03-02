Second West Florence High student charged with bringing weapon on school grounds

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A second West Florence High School student was arrested Friday and charged with bringing a weapon on school premises.

According to information from Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn, Ashton Lee Rotan, 18, allegedly had a knife in a vehicle parked at the school.

South Carolina law makes it illegal to possess a weapon on school premises, including a knife with a blade that is longer than two inches.

Rotan is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, according to Nunn.

Earlier on Friday, another West Florence High student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in a vehicle parked at the school.

