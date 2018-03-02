City details road closures ahead of Myrtle Beach Marathon

The Myrtle Beach Marathon will take place Saturday, March 3. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Marathon returns on Saturday, and with it comes a number of road closures that motorists should be aware of.

According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, U.S. 17 Bypass will not be affected by the marathon and drivers should use it as their primary route for north/south travel through the city.

A specific list of road closures can be found here.

Anyone with questions regarding the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon can call the information hotline at (843) 918-4636. It will be open until 5 p.m. Friday, and will then reopen at 5 a.m. Saturday.

