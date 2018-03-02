Trial continues despite defendant not showing up; jury convicts him of assault

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County jury convicted a Greenville man of assault at the end of a trial this week that the defendant didn’t show up for.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Tony Nevail Myers, 36, was tried in absentia and the jury convicted him Thursday of first-degree assault and battery.

Myers was on trial for attempting to sexually assault a woman on May 27, 2012.

The defendant initially showed up for court, but did not return for his trial, the release stated. Circuit Judge Steven John ruled the proceedings would continue.

After the conviction, the judge sealed Myers’ sentence until he is arrested and brought to court. He faces up to 10 years in prison and may possibly be required to register as a sex offender, according to the press release.

On the date of the assault, Myers was walking with the victim, whom he had just met through a mutual acquaintance, in the area of Eighth Avenue North and Lumber Street in Myrtle Beach, the release stated.

The victim reportedly rebuffed Myers’ advances, which led him to grab her around the throat and drag her behind a construction trailer in a dirt lot.

According to the victim’s testimony, she screamed, “Help. Rape. Stop,” while Myers tried to rip her clothing off. She added she hit the defendant in the face several times and during one of those strikes, he bit her hand.

A Good Samaritan eventually stopped to help and Myers ran away, the release stated. Myrtle Beach police officers were called and during their investigation, they swabbed the victim’s hand where she was bitten. DNA from the bite matched the defendant and he was arrested and charged.

Myers is now being sought by authorities for his failure to show for trial. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call police.

