FBI commends Marlboro County Sheriff's Office for murder investigation of 8-year-old girl, mother

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was recognized by the FBI for their work in the 2017 double homicide investigation of Ella and Iyanna Lowery.

Eight-year-old Iyanna Lowery was found dead in Marlboro County, over a week reported missing from her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville on May 5, 2017. Her mother, 36-year-old Ella Lowery, was found dead at that residence. Jejauncey Harrington, 32, of Bennettsville, was charged in connection with both murders.

On February 22, 2018, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Paul R. Davis visited the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of FBI Director Christopher A. Wray to present commendations to Sheriff Charles Lemon and the sheriff’s office for the outstanding work on the investigation of the deaths of Ella and Iyanna Lowery.

Lemon took the opportunity to praise the outpouring of love and support the sheriff’s office received from the community during the investigation. FBI agents Stokes and Connelly added that the support shown by the citizens of Marlboro County during the incident “far surpassed what is normally seen in other area in times of tragedy,” according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The recipients of the FBI’s commendation include: Lt. Trevor Murphy, Agent Jamie Seales (SC Attorney General), Lt. Roxanne Love (SLED), Sheriff Charles B. Lemon, Captain Sara Albarri, Inv. Walter Baker, Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond, Solicitor Will Rogers, Former Sheriff Fred Knight (Not Pictured), Inv. Wil Horne (Not Pictured), Sgt. Warren McCall (Not Pictured), and Agent Kristina Gainey (SLED; Not Pictured).

