Student arrested after loaded gun found in car at West Florence High

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was recognized by the FBI for their work in the 2017 double homicide investigation of Ella and Iyana Lowery. Eight-year-old Iyanna Lowery was found dead in Marlboro County, over a week reported missing from her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville on May 5, 2017.More >>
A Scotland County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night while responding to assist another officer in a vehicle chase with a suspect, officials confirmed.More >>
A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in a vehicle at West Florence High School Friday morning, officials confirmed. Nicholas Eugene Flowers, 18, was found to have a handgun in a parked vehicle at the school, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and charged with bringing a firearm onto school premises.More >>
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake happened in the Ladson area Friday morning.More >>
County officials continue to explore the idea of impact fees in our area as they hope to move forward with a draft to try and broaden the laws regarding impact fees so there aren’t as many restrictions, according to councilman Johnny Vaught. As the law stands now, an impact fee is used to pay for some costs that help provide services to a development, but it only allows those fees to go towards things like capital improvement projects.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
