Student arrested after loaded gun found in car at West Florence High

Logo for the West Florence High School Knights.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in a vehicle at West Florence High School Friday morning, officials confirmed.

Nicholas Eugene Flowers, 18, was found to have a handgun in a parked vehicle at the school, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and charged with bringing a firearm onto school premises.

“We are encouraged by the manner in which our school administrators are patrolling our school campuses.  Their diligence, along with the work of the School Resource Officers and the Florence County Sherrif’s [sic] Office is what is necessary to make sure that our schools are safe.  It will take all of us, including parents, students and faculty/staff members to continue to make a concerted effort to maintain safety in our schools,” said Dan Strickland, Florence One Interim Superintendent.

Interim principal Dr. Kelvin Wymbs said this is an isolated event, and the school is following their regular schedule. District spokeswoman Pam Little-McDaniel confirmed that the school is not on lock down at this time.

“As we have consistently stated, FCSO will have a zero tolerance for bringing a weapon to school,” Chief Deputy Glen Kirby stated.  “We will continue to work closely with Florence School District One to make our schools safe for all of our children.”

