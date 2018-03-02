WATCH LIVE: Funeral services for Billy Graham begin at 12 p.m.

Thousands are expected to honor Reverend Billy Graham on Friday as he is laid to rest in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The service will take place at the Billy Graham Library at noon. WIS will stream the 90 minute service online as our Anchor Mary King provides updates throughout the day.

"America's Pastor" Billy Graham died last week at the age of 99. Many across the country have paid their respects at services in Charlotte as well as the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC.

The Reverend will be buried next to his wife, Ruth and will be honored beneath a symbolic tent.

The tent is meant to symbolize the one used to launch his ministry career in 1949.

More than 2300 people are expected to attend today's funeral including President Trump, the First Lady, Mike and Karen Pence, as well as dignitaries from over 50 other countries.

And millions are expected to watch the event live.

