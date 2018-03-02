Scotland Co. deputy killed in vehicle accident while respond to assist in pursuit

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Scotland County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night while responding to assist another officer in a vehicle chase with a suspect, officials confirmed.

Deputy Alexis “Thunder” Eagle Locklear, 24, was killed while traveling down Old Wire Road near Arch Mclean Road in Wagram, according to Sheriff Ralph Kersey. The accident occurred at about 7 p.m., according to Director of Public Safety Roylin Hammond.

Deputy Locklear became a full-time sworn deputy with the SCSO on May 16, 2017, Sheriff Kersey stated in a Facebook post. He was assigned to the Patrol Division. He graduated from Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training on May 4, 2017 in Lumberton.

Sheriff Kersey’s post continues:

This is an incredibly sad day for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, and for the community we love and serve and for the law enforcement community as a whole. Deputy Locklear was loved, honored and respected. He brought great joy and pleasure in our hearts and spirits in our time of having him as a brother in this family we like to call home, here at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Locklear will forever be in our hearts and minds. His memory will continue to live on as we continue the good fight that the Lord has called us to. Please keep the family, friends and the Scotland County Sheriff's Office in your prayers Funeral arrangements will be posted as soon as the information is available.

