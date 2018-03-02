Scotland Co. deputy killed in vehicle accident Thursday night - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Scotland Co. deputy killed in vehicle accident Thursday night

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Scotland County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night, an official with Scotland County EMS confirmed.

The accident occurred on Old Wire Road near Wagram at about 7 p.m., said Director of Public Safety Roylin Hammond.

WMBF News is working to learn more about this incident.

    Student arrested after loaded gun found in car at West Florence High

    A loaded gun was found in a vehicle at West Florence High School Friday morning, a district official confirmed. A student has been arrested, according to interim principal Dr. Kelvin Wymbs.

    Scotland Co. deputy killed in vehicle accident Thursday night

    A Scotland County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night, an official with Scotland County EMS confirmed.

  USGS: 2.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Summerville area

    The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake happened in the Ladson area Friday morning.  

