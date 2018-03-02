Scotland Co. deputy killed in vehicle accident Thursday night

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Scotland County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night, an official with Scotland County EMS confirmed.

The accident occurred on Old Wire Road near Wagram at about 7 p.m., said Director of Public Safety Roylin Hammond.

