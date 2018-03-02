Scotland Co. deputy killed in vehicle accident Thursday night

A loaded gun was found in a vehicle at West Florence High School Friday morning, a district official confirmed. A student has been arrested, according to interim principal Dr. Kelvin Wymbs.More >>
A Scotland County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night, an official with Scotland County EMS confirmed.More >>
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake happened in the Ladson area Friday morning.More >>
County officials continue to explore the idea of impact fees in our area as they hope to move forward with a draft to try and broaden the laws regarding impact fees so there aren’t as many restrictions, according to councilman Johnny Vaught. As the law stands now, an impact fee is used to pay for some costs that help provide services to a development, but it only allows those fees to go towards things like capital improvement projects.More >>
West Florence High School softball coach Kevin Jones resigned from his position, effective Thursday, a district official confirmed Friday.More >>
Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin said his parody of President Trump is “like agony.”More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
A man who drove his car off of I-55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
Police in West Brookfield, Massachusetts say bodies found inside a home.More >>
