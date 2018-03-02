West Florence High softball coach resigns - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

West Florence High softball coach resigns

Coach Kevin Jones (Source: Florence School District 1) Coach Kevin Jones (Source: Florence School District 1)
Logo for the West Florence High School Knights. (Source: www.fsd1.org) Logo for the West Florence High School Knights. (Source: www.fsd1.org)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – West Florence High School softball coach Kevin Jones resigned from his position, effective Thursday, a district official confirmed Friday.

Kevin Jones, the softball coach for the school, was on administrative leave with pay as of Feb. 22, according to Florence School District One Director Pam Little-McDaniel. She did not provide any other details, stating that she cannot discuss personnel issues.

Jones was employed this school year, Little-McDaniel said

