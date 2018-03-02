West Florence High softball coach resigns

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – West Florence High School softball coach Kevin Jones resigned from his position, effective Thursday, a district official confirmed Friday.

Kevin Jones, the softball coach for the school, was on administrative leave with pay as of Feb. 22, according to Florence School District One Director Pam Little-McDaniel. She did not provide any other details, stating that she cannot discuss personnel issues.

Jones was employed this school year, Little-McDaniel said

