Several roads closed Saturday morning for Myrtle Beach Marathon

Route map for the Myrtle Beach Half-Marathon. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department on Facebook)

Route map for the Myrtle Beach Marathon. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) - If you have to travel around Myrtle Beach Saturday morning, expect road closures due to the 21st annual Myrtle Beach Marathon.

The starting line will be along 21st Ave N and the finish line is nearby at TicketReturn.com Field.

After 6:30 AM, the main areas to expect delays include:

South Kings Highway (Between Farrow Parkway and Mr. Joe White Ave)

North Kings Highway (Between 67th Ave North and 82nd Ave North)

North Grissom Parkway (Between Mr Joe White Ave and 67th Ave North)

All of Ocean Boulevard (29th Ave South to 82nd Ave North)

If you need to get around, take US 17 Bypass as it will remain unaffected through the marathon

Traffic should completely return to normal by the afternoon around 2:30PM

LINKS:

A complete list of Myrtle Beach Marathon Road closures

A map of the Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K course

Spectator Locations:

Spectators can watch runners from anywhere along the course, but the best spots are:

Start Line – Grissom Pkwy. at 21st Av. N.

Grand Park on Farrow Pkwy. in The Market Common

Howard Pkwy. in The Market Common (in front of Gordon Biersch)

Plyler Park (N. Ocean Blvd./Mr. Joe White Av.)

29th Av. N. and Ocean Blvd.

76th Av. N. and Kings Hwy.

Grand Dunes Blvd. (approach from 82nd Pkwy. and park on Cipriana)

Grissom Pkwy. from London St. to 21st Av. N.

The finish line area near TicketReturn.Com Stadium

