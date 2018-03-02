Several roads closed Saturday morning for Myrtle Beach Marathon

A Scotland County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night, an official with Scotland County EMS confirmed.More >>
A Scotland County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night, an official with Scotland County EMS confirmed.More >>
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake happened in the Ladson area Friday morning.More >>
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake happened in the Ladson area Friday morning.More >>
County officials continue to explore the idea of impact fees in our area as they hope to move forward with a draft to try and broaden the laws regarding impact fees so there aren’t as many restrictions, according to councilman Johnny Vaught. As the law stands now, an impact fee is used to pay for some costs that help provide services to a development, but it only allows those fees to go towards things like capital improvement projects.More >>
County officials continue to explore the idea of impact fees in our area as they hope to move forward with a draft to try and broaden the laws regarding impact fees so there aren’t as many restrictions, according to councilman Johnny Vaught. As the law stands now, an impact fee is used to pay for some costs that help provide services to a development, but it only allows those fees to go towards things like capital improvement projects.More >>
West Florence High School softball coach Kevin Jones resigned from his position, effective Thursday, a district official confirmed Friday.More >>
West Florence High School softball coach Kevin Jones resigned from his position, effective Thursday, a district official confirmed Friday.More >>
Part two of this Myrtle Beach Makeover tackles a dated kitchen and master bathroom.More >>
Part two of this Myrtle Beach Makeover tackles a dated kitchen and master bathroom.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>
Police in West Brookfield, Massachusetts say bodies found inside a home.More >>
Police in West Brookfield, Massachusetts say bodies found inside a home.More >>
The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after the severed head of a body was found on the side of the road, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson. Deputies are currently working the scene on La. 27 and the Coroner's Office is on the way. The head is so badly decayed, according to Johnson, that the coroner's office will have to identify the victim. KPLC will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Copyrigh...More >>
The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after the severed head of a body was found on the side of the road, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson. Deputies are currently working the scene on La. 27 and the Coroner's Office is on the way. The head is so badly decayed, according to Johnson, that the coroner's office will have to identify the victim. KPLC will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Copyrigh...More >>
A man is missing after he called Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.More >>
A man is missing after he called Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.More >>