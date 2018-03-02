Several roads closed Saturday morning for Myrtle Beach Marathon - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Several roads closed Saturday morning for Myrtle Beach Marathon

Route map for the Myrtle Beach Marathon. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department on Facebook) Route map for the Myrtle Beach Marathon. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department on Facebook)
Route map for the Myrtle Beach Half-Marathon. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department on Facebook) Route map for the Myrtle Beach Half-Marathon. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) - If you have to travel around Myrtle Beach Saturday morning, expect road closures due to the 21st annual Myrtle Beach Marathon.

The starting line will be along 21st Ave N and the finish line is nearby at TicketReturn.com Field. 

After 6:30 AM, the main areas to expect delays include: 

South Kings Highway (Between Farrow Parkway and Mr. Joe White Ave)

North Kings Highway (Between 67th Ave North and 82nd Ave North)

North Grissom Parkway (Between Mr Joe White Ave and 67th Ave North)

All of Ocean Boulevard (29th Ave South to 82nd Ave North)

If you need to get around, take US 17 Bypass as it will remain unaffected through the marathon

Traffic should completely return to normal by the afternoon around 2:30PM

LINKS: 

A complete list of Myrtle Beach Marathon Road closures 

A map of the Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K course

Spectator Locations: 

Spectators can watch runners from anywhere along the course, but the best spots are:

  • Start Line – Grissom Pkwy. at 21st Av. N.
  • Grand Park on Farrow Pkwy. in The Market Common
  • Howard Pkwy. in The Market Common (in front of Gordon Biersch)
  • Plyler Park (N. Ocean Blvd./Mr. Joe White Av.)
  • 29th Av. N. and Ocean Blvd.
  • 76th Av. N. and Kings Hwy.
  • Grand Dunes Blvd. (approach from 82nd Pkwy. and park on Cipriana)
  • Grissom Pkwy. from London St. to 21st Av. N.
  • The finish line area near TicketReturn.Com Stadium

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Scotland Co. deputy killed in vehicle accident Thursday night

    Scotland Co. deputy killed in vehicle accident Thursday night

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:15 AM EST2018-03-02 14:15:53 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    A Scotland County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night, an official with Scotland County EMS confirmed.

    More >>

    A Scotland County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night, an official with Scotland County EMS confirmed.

    More >>

  • USGS: 2.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Summerville area

    USGS: 2.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Summerville area

    Friday, March 2 2018 8:44 AM EST2018-03-02 13:44:42 GMT
    A map of where the earthquake struck Friday (Source: USGS)A map of where the earthquake struck Friday (Source: USGS)

    The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake happened in the Ladson area Friday morning.  

    More >>

    The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake happened in the Ladson area Friday morning.  

    More >>

  • Horry County officials continue to explore idea of impact fees

    Horry County officials continue to explore idea of impact fees

    Friday, March 2 2018 8:40 AM EST2018-03-02 13:40:46 GMT
    Lawrence Langdale, of the Home Builders Association said they support impact fees under the law that exists today (Source: Marissa Tansino).Lawrence Langdale, of the Home Builders Association said they support impact fees under the law that exists today (Source: Marissa Tansino).
    Lawrence Langdale, of the Home Builders Association said they support impact fees under the law that exists today (Source: Marissa Tansino).Lawrence Langdale, of the Home Builders Association said they support impact fees under the law that exists today (Source: Marissa Tansino).

    County officials continue to explore the idea of impact fees in our area as they hope to move forward with a draft to try and broaden the laws regarding impact fees so there aren’t as many restrictions, according to councilman Johnny Vaught. As the law stands now, an impact fee is used to pay for some costs that help provide services to a development, but it only allows those fees to go towards things like capital improvement projects.

    More >>

    County officials continue to explore the idea of impact fees in our area as they hope to move forward with a draft to try and broaden the laws regarding impact fees so there aren’t as many restrictions, according to councilman Johnny Vaught. As the law stands now, an impact fee is used to pay for some costs that help provide services to a development, but it only allows those fees to go towards things like capital improvement projects.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly