FIRST ALERT: Very strong winds Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A WIND ADVISORY is in effect today from 9:00 AM this morning through 6:00 PM this evening.

Strong winds will develop across the region today as powerful storm system develops off the northeastern US coast.

Winds will quickly increase through the late morning hours today and peak from midday through the mid afternoon. Sustained winds will reach 25 to 30 mph. Winds will frequently gust to 40 mph with a few gusts to 45 mph in spots.

Winds of this magnitude will be capable of downing or uprooting a few weak trees. This could result in isolated power outages in some areas. Winds will gradually subside late this evening and tonight but remain gusty at times through the weekend.

The winds will usher in cooler temperatures through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures today will climb to around 60 degrees.

You can track the strong winds and colder temperatures on the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved