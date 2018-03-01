New Murrells Inlet path will connect inlet to Intracoastal Waterway

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – It’s a project that would connect Murrells Inlet to the Intracoastal Waterway, making a clear path for the community.

The four-mile multi-purpose path is set to break ground in April on Macklen Avenue right across from the inlet. It will offer both locals and vacationers a safer route for transportation and recreation.

The project is set for three phases, the last stretching from Wachesaw Road to Old Kings Highway. The new path will also have a five-foot buffer between the road and the path to make pedestrians and riders feel safe, unlike the current bike route along U.S. 17 Business.

Funds for the $3 million project are coming from public and private support.

Following an economic evaluation by Coastal Carolina University, the path is expected to have a recreational value impact of $1.2 million annually.

Also taking place at the inlet are repairs to the current Marshwalk.

Georgetown County repaired sections of the wooded boardwalk and concrete areas, which had oyster shells taken out for safety reasons.

One thing visitors may have noticed is the Murrells Inlet plaques were removed for the construction. Each will be placed back in their original locations.

