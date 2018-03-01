More than 2,000 in the dark as storms move through Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – More than 2,000 customers across Horry County area are without power Thursday night.

According to information on the Horry Electric Cooperative’s website, approximately 549 customers are in the dark in the Red Hill community, near Aynor. An estimated restoration time was not available.

In Myrtle Beach, approximately 1,486 customers in the backgate area are without power, according to information from Santee Cooper. The estimated restoration time was 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

