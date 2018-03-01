Student charged with making threat against a Pee Dee middle school on Snapchat

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 13-year-old student at Palmetto Middle School was arrested Thursday for allegedly conveying a threat on Snapchat.

According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was charged with threatening to use a destructive device, disturbing schools and unlawful communication.

The teen is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice awaiting a hearing.

“The safety of our children is a top priority at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone, regardless of age, makes a threat against one of our schools, I will send the entire force of this department after them and charge them to the fullest extent of the law with no exceptions,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said in a statement.

