Georgetown County jail employee arrested, fired for alleged sexual misconduct with an inmate

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown County Detention Center employee faces charges and has been fired for alleged sexual misconduct with an inmate.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Reginald Smalls Jr., 27, of Georgetown, was charged with two counts of misconduct in office and two counts of second-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.

GCSO investigators were told a corrections officer had been seen kissing inmates and passing notes, the release stated.

After conducting interviews and reading the notes, investigators were able to corroborate the initial complaint, according to authorities.

Smalls, a detention center employee since December 2016, met with investigators Thursday morning and reportedly admitted to the misconduct, according to the press release.

He was released from jail Thursday afternoon on a personal recognizance bond.

