Crews respond to house fire in Green Sea area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in the Green Sea area.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, firefighters are battling a fire at a single-family home in the 6200 block of Strickland Road.

Fair Bluff Fire has also been requested to assist.

@hcfirerescue responding to 6220 STRICKLAND RD for the report of a House Fire. First arriving units reporting a working fire in a single family home. Fair Bluff Fire has also been requested. This is an active incident. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 1, 2018

