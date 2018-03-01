Crews respond to house fire in Green Sea area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond to house fire in Green Sea area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in the Green Sea area.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, firefighters are battling a fire at a single-family home in the 6200 block of Strickland Road.

Fair Bluff Fire has also been requested to assist.

