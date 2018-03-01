Man arrested for threats against schools had plans to acquire body armor, large-caliber weapons, officials say

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 22-year-old man was charged by Hartsville Police for making terrorist threats against schools on Wednesday, February 16. A semi-automatic rifle was seized, and the suspect had plans to acquire body armor and large-caliber weapons, authorities said.

Officers with the Hartsville Police Department’s VICE unit became aware of the potentially dangerous man from a concerned citizen, according to a news release from the City of Hartsville. The man, identified as Christian Lee Edenburn, did not make threats against any specific school.

Along with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the HPD VICE unit was able to apprehend Edenburn and seize an SKS semi-automatic rifle.

“The suspect had plans to acquire body armor and large caliber weapons,” said Hartsville Police Chief Jerry Thompson. “Thanks to the thorough investigation and hard work of our HPD VICE unit, and assistance from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was detained and potential danger was averted.”

