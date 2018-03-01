Hartsville woman arrested for using card stolen during armed robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 60-year-old Hartsville woman was arrested Thursday for using a debit card stolen during an armed robbery in January in the Hartsville area.

Robin Boston Dials was arrested at his Darlington residence after he was identified, with the public’s assistance, as a suspect wanted for using the stolen card at a Hartsville area retailer, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The card was allegedly stolen during an armed robbery on January 16 outside of a residence on Brookwood Drive.

Dials is charged with financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud, and she remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation into the armed robbery continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call DCSO investigators at 843-398-4501, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or visit p3tips.com.

