Hartsville woman arrested for using card stolen during armed rob - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville woman arrested for using card stolen during armed robbery

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Robin Dials. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) Robin Dials. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 60-year-old Hartsville woman was arrested Thursday for using a debit card stolen during an armed robbery in January in the Hartsville area.

Robin Boston Dials was arrested at his Darlington residence after he was identified, with the public’s assistance, as a suspect wanted for using the stolen card at a Hartsville area retailer, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The card was allegedly stolen during an armed robbery on January 16 outside of a residence on Brookwood Drive.

Dials is charged with financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud, and she remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation into the armed robbery continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call DCSO investigators at 843-398-4501, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or visit p3tips.com.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:50 PM EST2018-03-01 19:50:38 GMT
    Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

  • He was the apple of her eye, but what caused this mother's 12-year-old son to take his life?

    He was the apple of her eye, but what caused this mother's 12-year-old son to take his life?

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:42 PM EST2018-03-01 02:42:30 GMT
    A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. (Source: WIS)A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. (Source: WIS)
    A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. (Source: WIS)A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. (Source: WIS)

    A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. 

    More >>

    A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly