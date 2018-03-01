Horry County Schools officials respond to social media, classroom threats

The Georgetown police department says it looked into a possible threat at Georgetown High School Thursday.More >>
The Georgetown police department says it looked into a possible threat at Georgetown High School Thursday.More >>
Horry County Schools alerted parents to another social media threat; districts officials said it was a non-credible threat posted by a student from outside Horry County.More >>
Horry County Schools alerted parents to another social media threat; districts officials said it was a non-credible threat posted by a student from outside Horry County.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography after agents found numerous videos and images containing child pornography on his laptop, cell phone and a thumb drive in 2015.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography after agents found numerous videos and images containing child pornography on his laptop, cell phone and a thumb drive in 2015.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Sherrie Hickey has been fighting for her daughter’s education for years, and she’s starting to see a glimmer of hope after a bill that would require the South Carolina Department of Education to provide screening tools to school districts to help identify characteristics of dyslexia. Hickey’s daughter is dyslexic and was actually provided screening in sixth and seventh grade and she said it’s helped.More >>
Sherrie Hickey has been fighting for her daughter’s education for years, and she’s starting to see a glimmer of hope after a bill that would require the South Carolina Department of Education to provide screening tools to school districts to help identify characteristics of dyslexia. Hickey’s daughter is dyslexic and was actually provided screening in sixth and seventh grade and she said it’s helped.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.More >>
The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.More >>