Horry County Schools officials respond to social media, classroom threats

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools alerted parents to another social media threat; districts officials said it was a non-credible threat posted by a student from outside Horry County. Another alleged threat made in a Loris Middle School classroom is being investigated, and the student may face appropriate disciplinary actions and possible criminal charges.

A Facebook post from HCS states the threat began making rounds on social media Tuesday, and some parents became concerned that it may have been directed towards Aynor Middle School, Aynor High School, Green Sea Floyds, or Loris-area schools. School officials notified law enforcement, and officials found no credible threat to any school, the post states. District officials said they have no reason to believe the safety of their students or staff is at risk.

A separate threat allegedly made in class on Wednesday was brought to the attention of the Loris Middle School administrators, according to a Facebook post from Loris Middle School. The incident is being investigated by the school and local law enforcement, and the student's parents have been contacted. Once the investigation is complete, the student may face appropriate disciplinary actions per school policy, and possible criminal charges.

"We ask that parents please talk with their children regarding the dangerous consequences of making any type of an alleged statement or comment that could cause concern for the safety of our students and staff," the post states. "We take the safety and security of all of our schools very serious, and we will hold students accountable for their actions."

