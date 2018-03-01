Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography after agents found numerous videos and images containing child pornography on his laptop, cell phone and a thumb drive in 2015.

James Robert Fix, 46, pleaded guilty at federal court in Florence on Thursday, according to a news release from the office of the United State Attorney, District of South Carolina. A judge accepted the plea and will impose a sentence after he has reviewed a report prepared by the U.S. Probation office.

The evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing established that federal agents executed a search warrant at Fix’s Myrtle Beach home on November 24, 2015, based on information that he was receiving child pornography via email, the release states. That same day, agents interviewed Fix, and he admitted to possessing child pornography. He surrendered his laptop and cell phone to agents. During analyses of the computer, cellphone, and a thumb drive seized during the search, agents found numerous videos and images containing child pornography.

Fix faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

