Restaurant Scorecard: Dead bugs at one spot, near-perfect score at another restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking to dine out this weekend? We've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Lil Tokyo is known for serving sushi rolls and hibachi fare prepared table-side. They're at 780 Coastal Grand Circle near Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.

Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave them a 78 out of 100 at a recent inspection, taking off points for some dead bugs seen in a storage area. Restaurant employees verified pest control is in place and no live bugs are present.

Points were also taken off for bowls of prepped salad being stored on top of one another without a barrier. Scoop handles were seen stored down in the flour. A plastic container was also being used as a scoop for vinegar and seen floating in the bucket containing vinegar and seaweed.

Clean knives were also seen stored between the prep table. The owner said the less-than-perfect score is rare, and everything has been fixed except for lights in the kitchen hallway. They are scheduled for repair Sunday.

Antonio's Restaurant and Bar is at 806 Sea Mountain Hwy., in North Myrtle Beach. They serve up chicken sandwiches and Italian sausage burgers for lunch, and surf and turf for dinner. Inspectors recently gave them an 89 out of 100 points. Points were deducted for personal drinks and wet rags being stored over food prep surfaces.

Inspectors also said some food was stored at improper temperatures.

A near-perfect score was registered for the Bonefish Grill at 103 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach. The chain is known for its bang bang Shrimp, ahi tuna, Chilean sea bass and other fish options, all cooked over a wood-burning grill. This recent inspection netted them 99 out 100.

One point was lost for lower than required light at some spots in the kitchen.

Remember, each spot should have their most recent letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

