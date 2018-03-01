Bill makes way to Senate, gives mom hope for education for children with dyslexia

A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography after agents found numerous videos and images containing child pornography on his laptop, cell phone and a thumb drive in 2015.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography after agents found numerous videos and images containing child pornography on his laptop, cell phone and a thumb drive in 2015.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Sherrie Hickey has been fighting for her daughter’s education for years, and she’s starting to see a glimmer of hope after a bill that would require the South Carolina Department of Education to provide screening tools to school districts to help identify characteristics of dyslexia. Hickey’s daughter is dyslexic and was actually provided screening in sixth and seventh grade and she said it’s helped.More >>
Sherrie Hickey has been fighting for her daughter’s education for years, and she’s starting to see a glimmer of hope after a bill that would require the South Carolina Department of Education to provide screening tools to school districts to help identify characteristics of dyslexia. Hickey’s daughter is dyslexic and was actually provided screening in sixth and seventh grade and she said it’s helped.More >>
Montgomery bus boycotts, Greensboro lunch counter sit-ins, marches in Selma. Some cities are just known for their roles in the civil rights movement. Florence, S.C. isn't often among them.More >>
Montgomery bus boycotts, Greensboro lunch counter sit-ins, marches in Selma. Some cities are just known for their roles in the civil rights movement. Florence, S.C. isn't often among them.More >>
A judge granted the fourth and final deadline extension Wednesday morning for Wedgefield residents to move off the property.More >>
A judge granted the fourth and final deadline extension Wednesday morning for Wedgefield residents to move off the property.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>