FIRST ALERT: Warm, windy, evening downpours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) An active weather pattern brings showers, storms gusty winds and a big drop in temperatures over the next few days. 

Early morning rain will give way to mostly cloudy skies through most of the day with just a stray shower possible.  Temperatures will soar from the lower 60s this morning into the middle and upper 70s by this afternoon.  Winds will turn quite gusty with gusts of 30 mph likely at times by the afternoon. 

By this evening, a strong cold front will push through the region.  This front will be accompanied by a fast moving line of downpours, gusty winds and a few thunderstorms.  The line will quickly cross the region between 5 PM and 8 PM this evening. 

Cooler weather arrives on gusty winds tonight and Friday.  Temperatures tonight will drop to into the upper 40s to near 50 with clearing skies. 

Sunny skies return on Friday, but wind will be a big issue through the day.  North winds will gust to 30 mph during the morning hours, but increase to as high as 40 mph from midday through the afternoon and evening. 

Colder temperatures are still on tap for the weekend with afternoon readings in the 50s and overnight temperatures dropping into the 30s with the risk of scattered frost Saturday and Sunday night. 

You can track the changing temperatures and rain chances on the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi 

