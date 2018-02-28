Heavy rain, storms set to arrive Thursday; much cooler weekend ahead

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front sweeps through the Carolinas Thursday ushering in a round of showers and storms.

After a round of overnight rain, we do get a break for Thursday morning. Expect most of the area to be generally rain-free from sunrise through about 2 pm Thursday. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, that's when the line of storms rolls through.

TIMING: The line of storms will move past I-95 near Darlington and Florence around 6 pm Thursday evening. Expect them to move through Marion County and into interior Horry County around 7 pm. The storms then move off the coast of the Grand Strand around 8 pm Thursday.

IMPACTS: Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will be possible as the storms move through. The severe threat is low but can't rule out some strong gusts of wind. Even outside of the storms Thursday, winds will be gusting between 30-35 mph.

The rain quickly exits overnight Thursday and into Friday. Expect plenty of sunny skies through the weekend! We turn cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 50s, morning lows in the middle 30s. That does mean the risk of frost by Sunday morning. Winds remain gusty Friday and Saturday before relaxing a bit by the end of the weekend.

