VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said via email officers went to the restaurant after an employee called to report a man was in the parking lot asking people for money.

When the officer arrived at the restaurant, the employee told police the man was inside the restaurant, according to Crosby. That employee also requested a trespass warning be issued and the person asked to leave the premises.

“The officer advised the male of the request made by the business and issued the warning,” Crosby said. “A bystander, who was videotaping the incident, was also trespassed from the location, at the request of the manager, for what management deemed as disorderly behavior.

The video, uploaded to Facebook by user Yossi Gallo before 12 p.m. Wednesday, had over 510,000 views as of 6:15 p.m., as well as more than 20,000 shares and over 7,100 interactions.

Gallo was heard saying in the video that he paid for the man’s meal.

Several viewer comments expressed anger toward the restaurant’s managers and the officer shown in the video, particularly her saying “I am the law.”

Some commenters included a link to the officer’s personal Facebook page. Others made derogatory comments toward the officer.

A message has been left for McDonald's corporate office seeking comment.

