‘We rebuild in this country:’ FEMA agrees to fund Surfside Beach Pier renovations, mayor says

FEMA will pay for the renovations to the Surfside Beach Pier, according to the mayor. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surfside Beach is closer to getting a new pier.

Mayor Bob Childs said the Federal Emergency Management Agency agreed to fund $9.5 million for pier renovations.

According to Childs, it's enough money to pay for the pier they've been hoping for.

"It was devastating to see your livelihood washed away and lying on the beach, but this is America; we rebuild in this country," said Curtis Kremer, owner of the Pier Shop in Surfside Beach.

Tune into WMBF News at 6 for more.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.