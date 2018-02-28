PALM Charter High School puts students in the driver's seat of education

The race car will be at Myrtle Beach Speedway on April 7 (Source: PALM)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports, or PALM, is all about exposing students to the motorsports industry.

One of its student projects is building a race car.

Students began working on the car in October, which will be making its debut at Myrtle Beach Speedway in April and possibly at the Bojangles Southern 500 in Darlington this September.

“I have some real go-getters in this program, some I can say have never been given a chance, and I know they’re going to leave this program and be a very positive influence on society,” said instructor Keith Ferrell.

This isn’t the first racer the school has built; the sky blue 32 debuted at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in 2017.

Colorado McBay, a senior at PALM, helped build the No. 32 race car.

McBay will be continuing his education at the Universal Technical Institute as part of their NASCAR program.

“It was amazing seeing a car go from a bare chassis to a race car going around the track,” said McBay.

Currently, there are 124 students enrolled at PALM Charter, with each learning a variety of skills and trades throughout the world of motorsports, from welding, auto collision and graphic design.

In less than 10 years the student enrollment has outgrown the current facilities. The school plans to move into a brand new facility next school year.

It is currently under construction along West Cox Ferry Road in Conway.

“Being that there is not another building in the nation like it, I believe that it’s going to add the excitement and bring future students to come out and sign up,” said Principal Avery Moore.

PALM Charter is also looking to raise $50,000 for the new facility. You can donate to that project on April 7, 2018 at the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.