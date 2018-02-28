PALM Charter High School puts students in the driver's seat of education

Firstfloor Energy Positive, along with Horry County Schools and four other companies are being sued by a mechanical company out of Lake City who says it is owed $190,604 for the work it completed on the new schools.More >>
Right now, there is only one landfill in Horry County and its life expectancy is another 30 to 35 years.More >>
Mayor Bob Childs said the Federal Emergency Management Agency agreed to fund $9.5 million for pier renovations.More >>
Dick's Sporting Goods, one of the nation's largest sports retailers, announced Wednesday it will no longer sell assault-style rifles, also referred to as modern sporting rifles.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
One local woman's Facebook post has gone viral in the area for all the right reasons.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
Their original post to Facebook attracted hundreds of comments bashing the city of Cleveland, but little does The Onion know, Cleveland actually has an elevated sewer system.More >>
Authorities say 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson brought the snub-nosed.38 revolver onto to campus Wednesday morning in his computer case.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
