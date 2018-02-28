Report: Homicides in Myrtle Beach drop in 2017; rape, robbery cases rise

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has released its crime statistics for 2017 and for the second year in a row, the number of murders has dropped.More >>
A student at West Florence High School was found to be in possession of ammunition for a handgun and a magazine Wednesday, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
March 1 marks the beginning of parking season and meters are back up now, but city spokesperson Mark Kruea says they won’t be enforcing them until tomorrow. Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again.More >>
Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that they will be offering seasonal nonstop service between Providence, Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
A suspect wanted for domestic violence was apprehended Tuesday afternoon after leading Conway and Horry County authorities on a manhunt.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Authorities say 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson brought the snub-nosed.38 revolver onto to campus Wednesday morning in his computer case.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
Actor Will Smith, who is filming Gemini Man in the Savannah area, says he thinks Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one (literally) small problem.More >>
According to the police report, the captain said he shot the pit bull because it kept charging aggressively at him, but the dog’s owner says that’s not true.More >>
