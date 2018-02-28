Report: Homicides in Myrtle Beach drop in 2017; rape, robbery cases rise

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has released its crime statistics for 2017 and for the second year in a row, the number of murders has dropped.

According to the MBPD’s report, there were three homicides in 2017, down from four in 2016. For the five-year period between 2013 and 2017, the highest number of murders recorded was seven in 2015.

While homicide numbers were down last year, two other violent crimes were on the rise. The number of rapes the MBPD investigated was 59, the highest for the five-year period that began in 2013, according to department statistics.

Robberies hit 178 in 2013 and have been declining from that high ever since. Still, the number crept back up to 148 in 2017 after hitting 139 in 2016.

As for aggravated assault cases, the number fell to 245 in 2017 after hitting 262 the previous year, according to the MBPD.

In 2017, the police department received 128,665 calls for service, compared to 136,860 in 2016.

