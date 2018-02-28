Frontier Airlines adds seasonal route between MYR, Rhode Island

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that they will be offering seasonal nonstop service between Providence, Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport.

This expansion comes after the Feb. 8, 2018 announcement that Frontier would be offering nonstop service from airports in Denver, Colorado, Trenton, New Jersey, and Islip/Long Island, New York, according to an MYR news release.

“We are excited that Frontier Airlines is already increasing its presence at the Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County. “In early February the airline announced that it would enter the Myrtle Beach market with air service to Denver, Trenton and Long Island. Today, only a couple of weeks since the airline said it would start operating at MYR, our newest airline partner has announced its 4th nonstop market – Providence, R.I. Frontier Airlines is an exciting partner and we are honored to have them operate at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.”

The seasonal route between MYR and Rhode Island’s PVD airport begins on May 20, 2018, and will run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, the news release states.

