Frontier Airlines adds seasonal route between MYR, Rhode Island - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Frontier Airlines adds seasonal route between MYR, Rhode Island

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Horry County Airports news release) (Source: Horry County Airports news release)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that they will be offering seasonal nonstop service between Providence, Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport.

This expansion comes after the Feb. 8, 2018 announcement that Frontier would be offering nonstop service from airports in Denver, Colorado, Trenton, New Jersey, and Islip/Long Island, New York, according to an MYR news release.

 “We are excited that Frontier Airlines is already increasing its presence at the Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County. “In early February the airline announced that it would enter the Myrtle Beach market with air service to Denver, Trenton and Long Island. Today, only a couple of weeks since the airline said it would start operating at MYR, our newest airline partner has announced its 4th nonstop market – Providence, R.I. Frontier Airlines is an exciting partner and we are honored to have them operate at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.”

The seasonal route between MYR and Rhode Island’s PVD airport begins on May 20, 2018, and will run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, the news release states.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Georgia teacher fires gun in classroom; no one hurt

    Police: Georgia teacher fires gun in classroom; no one hurt

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:39 PM EST2018-02-28 21:39:32 GMT
    Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

  • MS police chief suspended after video showing alleged marijuana use surfaces

    MS police chief suspended after video showing alleged marijuana use surfaces

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-02-28 16:44:51 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.

    More >>

    Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.

    More >>

  • Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-02-28 05:12:13 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:51 AM EST2018-02-28 07:51:03 GMT

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    More >>

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly