Frontier Airlines adds seasonal route between MYR, Rhode Island

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has released its crime statistics for 2017 and for the second year in a row, the number of murders has dropped.More >>
A student at West Florence High School was found to be in possession of ammunition for a handgun and a magazine Wednesday, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
March 1 marks the beginning of parking season and meters are back up now, but city spokesperson Mark Kruea says they won’t be enforcing them until tomorrow. Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again.More >>
Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that they will be offering seasonal nonstop service between Providence, Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
A suspect wanted for domestic violence was apprehended Tuesday afternoon after leading Conway and Horry County authorities on a manhunt.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
Bruce Frazier, Public Relations Specialist with the Dalton Police Department, tells CBS46 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom around 11:30 a.m. When the principal attempted to unlock the door, Davidson fired a shot through an exterior window.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Mississippi Sen. Chris McDaniel has announced he will challenge U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker in this summer's GOP primary.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
Actor Will Smith, who is filming Gemini Man in the Savannah area, says he thinks Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one (literally) small problem.More >>
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the public will have a chance to pay their final respects before, on Thursday morning, Graham’s body will be returned to Charlotte in preparation for Friday’s services.More >>
