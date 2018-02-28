Police need your help in locating fraud suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police need your help in locating fraud suspect

By Nick Doria, Producer
Source: HCPD Facebook page

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of credit card fraud.

According to police, the suspect allegedly opened a Walmart credit card using another man’s information and purchased two iPads valued at $329 from the store located at 151 Myrtle Ridge Road in Conway.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call police at 843-916-7997.

  • Parking meter season starts up again March 1

    March 1 marks the beginning of parking season and meters are back up now, but city spokesperson Mark Kruea says they won’t be enforcing them until tomorrow. Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again.

  • Frontier Airlines adds seasonal route between MYR, Rhode Island

    Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that they will be offering seasonal nonstop service between Providence, Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport.

  • Domestic violence suspect arrested after manhunt in Conway area

    A suspect wanted for domestic violence was apprehended Tuesday afternoon after leading Conway and Horry County authorities on a manhunt.

