Police need your help in locating fraud suspect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of credit card fraud.

According to police, the suspect allegedly opened a Walmart credit card using another man’s information and purchased two iPads valued at $329 from the store located at 151 Myrtle Ridge Road in Conway.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call police at 843-916-7997.

