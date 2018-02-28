CCU football player arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in 2016

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A football player for Coastal Carolina University was arrested by CCU Police for criminal sexual conduct on Tuesday after a victim reported that he allegedly sexually assaulted her at her on-campus apartment in 2016.

Miles David White, 20, from North Charleston, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A CCU Police report states that the victim reported to police on Feb. 19, 2018 that she was sexually assaulted by White in September of 2016. The victim told police the incident took place at her apartment in University Place on the CCU campus. She then gave details about the incident, and obtained a no-contact order from the Dean of Students.

In an interview with police on Monday, Feb. 26, White told police he went to the victim’s apartment after she invited him over. He then gave his account of the incident.

After a review of the interviews, an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal sexual conduct was sought and issued for White. He was later arrested and taken to jail.

White is a student at CCU and a student-athlete on the football team, CCU spokesperson Martha Hunn confirmed. White is suspended from the team indefinitely, and was restricted from campus upon notice of his arrest. "This measure is taken during the University administrative process to protect all parties and the integrity of the investigation," Hunn said.

White is listed as a junior defensive lineman on the CCU Athletics Department website. His hometown is listed as Fort Dorchester, and he went to Fort Dorchester High School.

