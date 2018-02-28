Student at West Florence High found to be in possession of ammun - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Student at West Florence High found to be in possession of ammunition, magazine

By Nick Doria, Producer
Source: WMBF News

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A student at West Florence High School was found to be in possession of ammunition for a handgun and a magazine Wednesday, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, no handgun or firearm was found, and there is no known threat to the school. Deputies are currently on scene as of about 11:55 a.m. Wednesday. This is all the information available at this time.

