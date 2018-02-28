Two arrested for strong armed robbery, conspiracy in Marion

March 1 marks the beginning of parking season and meters are back up now, but city spokesperson Mark Kruea says they won’t be enforcing them until tomorrow. Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again.More >>
Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that they will be offering seasonal nonstop service between Providence, Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
A suspect wanted for domestic violence was apprehended Tuesday afternoon after leading Conway and Horry County authorities on a manhunt.More >>
A football player for Coastal Carolina University was arrested CCU Police for criminal sexual conduct on Tuesday after a victim reported that he allegedly sexually assaulted her at her on-campus apartment in 2016.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of credit card fraudMore >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the public will have a chance to pay their final respects before, on Thursday morning, Graham’s body will be returned to Charlotte in preparation for Friday’s services.More >>
The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.More >>
Dalton Police are on the scene of reports of shots fired at Dalton High School. Dalton High School is about 90 miles away from Atlanta.More >>
According to the police report, the captain said he shot the pit bull because it kept charging aggressively at him, but the dog’s owner says that’s not true.More >>
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has just called for the resignation of Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
