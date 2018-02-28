Two arrested for strong armed robbery, conspiracy in Marion - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two arrested for strong armed robbery, conspiracy in Marion

Deshawn McClellan (Source: Marion PD) Deshawn McClellan (Source: Marion PD)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old Mullins man and a juvenile have been arrested for strong armed robbery and conspiracy following an incident on February 11 on the corner of Pine and Wheeler streets, according to a press release from the Marion Police Department.

The 19-year-old suspect has been identified as Deshawn McClellan.

The juvenile was also arrested for five counts of attempted armed robbery, five counts of attempted murder conspiracy, discharging a firearm in the city limits, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle after police say he, along with another individual, attempted to rob five people in a vehicle on Fairlee Street on February 16. When the victims refused their demands, the juvenile allegedly started shooting into the vehicle, striking one of the victims in the upper torso area, the release states.

The juvenile is currently being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.  

