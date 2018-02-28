Deal Diva: Best, worst things to buy in March

The best and worst things to buy in the month of March. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - March is the time to check out the end-of-season sales, spring clean and prep for warmer weather.

While it's typically a quiet month for sales, you can still find some savings when it comes to cruises, luggage and more.

Gift cards

There are more gift cards in March than any other time of the year (except during the holiday season). Some are 20 to 25 percent off the retail price in some cases.

Ski and Winter Sport Equipment

If the 2018 Winter Olympics have have inspired you, look for some great deals on ski and snowboarding equipment. Sporting goods stores will offer blowout clearance events and markdowns. Some retail experts say some outdoors stores will mark down as much as 70 to 87 percent off a wide selection of skis, boards and other winter sport accessories.

Let's Talk Food

The last of the Valentine's Day chocolate will be discounted even more, typically 50 to 90 percent off. However, don't expect a big variety to choose from.

It's also a good time to stock up on frozen foods. March is Frozen Food Month, and lots of grocers and manufacturers will ramp up promotions on frozen meals and products.

Cruises

Thinking about taking a cruise? March is the time to buy, as the cruise industry calls March the "wave season," or the time for discounted fares and perks like room upgrades and onboard credits.

Luggage

Need new luggage for your cruise? Stores normally drop the price for luggage during the month of March. Inventory left from November and December will need to be moved to make room for the new stock arrivals ahead of spring and summer travel.

Golf clubs

Luckily there will be some real savings on last summer's models. Retailers want to get them out, just in time for the new releases for the upcoming season. Here's a note - buy for Dad now. It could make the perfect gift for Father's Day.

Things Not to Buy

Lingerie. Typically, the more attractive deals will arrive in June and July.

Spring apparel. For better deals, start shopping in May.

Vacuums. Even though we're eager to start spring cleaning, November is typically a better time of the year to see vacuum deals.

Finally, don't miss the St. Patrick's Day deals. There's a big selection of freebies from popular restaurants like IHOP and deals for lots of outdoor activities.

Also, get a free pretzel from Auntie Anne's on March 3 when you RSVP to celebrate their 30th birthday.

