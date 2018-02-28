Watch Live: Trump attends arrival ceremony of Rev. Billy Graham - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Watch Live: Trump attends arrival ceremony of Rev. Billy Graham at U.S. Capitol

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the arrival ceremony preceding the lying in state in honor of the late Reverend Billy Graham at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

