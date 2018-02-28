Deputies investigating after 45-year-old man fatally stabbed in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deputies investigating after 45-year-old man fatally stabbed in Marion Co.

By Nick Doria, Producer
MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in Marion County, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

Richardson confirms the victim was taken to Carolinas Hospital System where he died. The name of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.

SLED and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

