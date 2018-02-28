Police: Man arrested after attempted armed robbery on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a man on Ocean Boulevard at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, responding officers detained a man who matched the description of the suspect. The 45-year-old victim positively identified the suspect as the man he says attempted to rob him. Police say the victim was walking northbound on Ocean Boulevard when he was approached by the suspect who asked him if he could “help him with a bit of money.” After telling the suspect he had no money, the suspect allegedly pulled out a small handgun from his waistband. The victim then ran away from the suspect, running southbound toward the Compass Cove Resort at 2311 South Ocean Boulevard where he entered the front office and told the clerk to lock the door, the report states.

City surveillance footage shows the suspect walking up the victim, and then the victim beginning to run away from the suspect. The suspect is seen chasing the victim towards the Compass Cove Resort. Footage obtained from the resort shows the suspect going to the door of the resort before running away northbound, police say.

Jamie Daquan David, 21, is facing charges of resisting arrest by providing a false name, attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Police say David is wanted out of Clio, but the report does not specify what he is wanted for.

David is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

