FIRST ALERT: Showers arrive this afternoon, Thursday storm potential

FIRST ALERT: Showers arrive this afternoon, Thursday storm potential

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Changeable weather returns for the middle of the week and into the weekend. 

Clouds will thicken through the day today with scattered light showers developing from midday and lingering into the afternoon and evening. No heavy rain is expected.  Temperatures in the 40s this morning will climb into the middle 60s by the afternoon. 

Showers will continue at times tonight as much warmer weather returns to the region. Temperatures will only drop to around 60 by early Thursday morning. 

Thursday will be a warm, windy day with a chance of showers and storms.  The morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will quickly climb into the middle and upper 70s from midday through the afternoon. Winds will gust to 30 mph at times. By the afternoon and evening hours, a line of showers and storms will move through from west to east. No severe weather is expected, but some of the showers and storms could produce brief wind gusts to 40s mph.  

Much cooler weather follows the showers and storms with clearing skies and temperatures near 60 by Friday. 

The weekend will see temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 50s during the day. Nighttime temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30s with the risk of scattered frost by Saturday night and Sunday night. 

You can track the changing temperatures and rain chances on the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi 

