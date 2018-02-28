FIRST ALERT: Showers arrive this afternoon, Thursday storm potential

A 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in Marion County, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.More >>
A 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in Marion County, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.More >>
March 1 marks the beginning of parking season and meters are back up now, but city spokesperson Mark Kruea says they won’t be enforcing them until tomorrow. Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again.More >>
March 1 marks the beginning of parking season and meters are back up now, but city spokesperson Mark Kruea says they won’t be enforcing them until tomorrow. Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again.More >>
A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a man on Ocean Boulevard at gunpoint Tuesday evening. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, responding officers detained a man who matched the description of the suspect.More >>
A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a man on Ocean Boulevard at gunpoint Tuesday evening. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, responding officers detained a man who matched the description of the suspect.More >>
hangeable weather returns for the middle of the week and into the weekend. Clouds will thicken through the day today with scattered light showers developing from midday and lingering into the afternoon and evening.More >>
hangeable weather returns for the middle of the week and into the weekend. Clouds will thicken through the day today with scattered light showers developing from midday and lingering into the afternoon and evening.More >>
People in Bucksport gathered at the James R. Frazier Community Center Tuesday evening to hear 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson speak about the opioid and heroin epidemic.More >>
People in Bucksport gathered at the James R. Frazier Community Center Tuesday evening to hear 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson speak about the opioid and heroin epidemic.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.More >>
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.More >>
The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
Two of Barbra Streisand's three Coton de Tulear dogs are clones of her deceased pet, Samantha.More >>
Two of Barbra Streisand's three Coton de Tulear dogs are clones of her deceased pet, Samantha.More >>
According to the police report, the captain said he shot the pit bull because it kept charging aggressively at him, but the dog’s owner says that’s not true.More >>
According to the police report, the captain said he shot the pit bull because it kept charging aggressively at him, but the dog’s owner says that’s not true.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>