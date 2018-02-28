Parking meter season starts up again March 1 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Parking meter season starts up again March 1

By Marissa Tansino, Video Journalist
Connect
Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again (Source: Marissa Tansino). Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again (Source: Marissa Tansino).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – March 1 marks the beginning of parking season and meters are back up now, but city spokesperson Mark Kruea says they won’t be enforcing them until tomorrow.

Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again.

If you live in the city and pay taxes, Kruea said you’re able to get a decal for your personal car so you can park without having to pay at the meter. If you’re not a resident, there are still options like non-resident decals, which are only good for certain areas of the city. For visitors that may have extra cars, there are options like seven day passes for the meters as well. For more information on parking procedures in Myrtle Beach, click here.

"Nobody particularly likes parking meters but they do good things for the community. They identify which space you can use so that you know that’s a real parking space,” said Kruea. “They encourage turnover so more people can park so that spaces aren't monopolized and then we use the money from the parking meters back in the area from which it was generated to do the street scape improvements and other things in that downtown district east of Kings Highway."

Last year, the city updated parking meters on the residential street ends. This year, the city plans to do the same in the commercial area street ends. The updated meters will have new modern technology allowing users to make different payments like credit, debit and use larger bills as well.

Kruea said the equipment is on its way and once it gets here the city will start installing them.

If you find yourself at a parking meter without change and you need it, Kruea said you can call the number on the meter and someone will actually bring change to you.

The last day for pay-to-park meters is October 31.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Deputies investigating after 45-year-old man fatally stabbed in Marion Co.

    Deputies investigating after 45-year-old man fatally stabbed in Marion Co.

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 8:10 AM EST2018-02-28 13:10:52 GMT
    Source: APSource: AP

    A 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in Marion County, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. 

    More >>

    A 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in Marion County, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. 

    More >>

  • Parking meter season starts up again March 1

    Parking meter season starts up again March 1

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 8:10 AM EST2018-02-28 13:10:52 GMT
    Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again (Source: Marissa Tansino).Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again (Source: Marissa Tansino).

    March 1 marks the beginning of parking season and meters are back up now, but city spokesperson Mark Kruea says they won’t be enforcing them until tomorrow. Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again.

    More >>

    March 1 marks the beginning of parking season and meters are back up now, but city spokesperson Mark Kruea says they won’t be enforcing them until tomorrow. Kruea said even with parking season starting tomorrow, the city will give everyone a little bit of a grace period to get used to the idea of having to pay to park again.

    More >>

  • Police: Man arrested after attempted armed robbery on Ocean Boulevard

    Police: Man arrested after attempted armed robbery on Ocean Boulevard

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:42 AM EST2018-02-28 12:42:47 GMT
    Jamie David (Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)Jamie David (Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)

    A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a man on Ocean Boulevard at gunpoint Tuesday evening. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, responding officers detained a man who matched the description of the suspect.

    More >>

    A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a man on Ocean Boulevard at gunpoint Tuesday evening. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, responding officers detained a man who matched the description of the suspect.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-02-28 05:12:13 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:51 AM EST2018-02-28 07:51:03 GMT

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    More >>

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    More >>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-28 04:02:52 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

  • Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style firearms

    Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style firearms

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:41 AM EST2018-02-28 12:41:31 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:18 AM EST2018-02-28 14:18:37 GMT

    Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.

    More >>

    Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly