Bucksport community gathers to raise awareness for opioid epidem - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Bucksport community gathers to raise awareness for opioid epidemic

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Connect
Solicitor Jimmy Richardson spoke to the crowd Tuesday night. (Source: Patrick Lloyd) Solicitor Jimmy Richardson spoke to the crowd Tuesday night. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – People in Bucksport gathered at the James R. Frazier Community Center Tuesday evening to hear 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson speak about the opioid and heroin epidemic.

Richardson updated the crowd on where Horry County stands in the epidemic. He said the solicitor’s office is cracking down on traffickers.

“If you are trafficking in heroin, we have just been knocking that out of the park,” Richardson said. “We have been getting 15, 20, 25 years on people that are trafficking heroin.”

He said other than locking up traffickers, the primary concern is the addicts themselves. Richardson noted it’s important to get them help and to get people to avoid the drugs before ever even trying them.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office revealed the number of deaths due to opioid overdoses in the county in 2017 was 93.

Dennis Beck with Voices of Recovery South Carolina helped organize the event. He knows all too well the dangers of opioids. His stepson, Jimmy, died a month ago from a drug overdose.

A number of recovery centers were at the event to offer their support to anyone who may need it.

Members of the audience who attended agreed it will take everyone’s involvement to stop this problem.

“We’re going to need everyone to start as young as you possibly can sharing with your children why they need not try these drugs,” Pastor Stephen Brown said.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-28 04:02:52 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

  • Home for sale: 4 beds, 3 1/2 baths, 1 porn set

    Home for sale: 4 beds, 3 1/2 baths, 1 porn set

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:38 PM EST2018-02-27 23:38:38 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-02-27 23:42:21 GMT

    A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.

    More >>

    A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly