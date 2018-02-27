Two suspects charged with assault and battery on the loose - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two suspects charged with assault and battery on the loose

By Eric Weisfeld, Anchor
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two suspects are each charged with assault and battery and each are on the run.

The first incident involves a fight between two relatives. The victim says 33-year-old Charles Lenbyrd Adams got into an argument that led to a glass being thrown at her. She reportedly received a cut in the scuffle.

According to the victim, Adams wasn't done. He allegedly pulled her hair, damaging her weave. She tried to get him off her and hit him with a shoe. That's when she said the suspect hit her in the face. 

Adams reportedly took off before police arrived. His last known address is on Burcale Road in Myrtle Beach.

Next up is 37-year-old Travis Siental Deaver, who is wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Police say he knocked on the victims' door and when she opened it he forced his way inside.

Deaver made his way to the living room, where he began arguing with a second victim. He is accused of striking the first victim several times with a closed fist. Police say he then grabbed a liquor bottle outside and threw it into one of the victim's cars, cracking the window.

The suspect left, but then came back and allegedly shot a handgun into the cement. A bullet fragment reportedly ricocheted and hit one of the victims.

Deaver's last known address is on Burch Road in Myrtle Beach.

