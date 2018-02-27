Two suspects charged with assault and battery on the loose

Click for more mugshots See "Horry County's Most Wanted" More>>
People in Bucksport gathered at the James R. Frazier Community Center Tuesday evening to hear 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson speak about the opioid and heroin epidemic.More >>
People in Bucksport gathered at the James R. Frazier Community Center Tuesday evening to hear 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson speak about the opioid and heroin epidemic.More >>
Making schools safer remains a top priority for state and school officials. Recently, state representatives proposed a resolution to create a school metal detector study committee.More >>
Making schools safer remains a top priority for state and school officials. Recently, state representatives proposed a resolution to create a school metal detector study committee.More >>
The fight against gangs in Horry County continues. Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill is calling the area a "great customer base" for national gang recruiting efforts.More >>
The fight against gangs in Horry County continues. Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill is calling the area a "great customer base" for national gang recruiting efforts.More >>
Carolina Forest is a popular area for families to settle down, but those who live there want to see more when it comes to opportunities for activities.More >>
Carolina Forest is a popular area for families to settle down, but those who live there want to see more when it comes to opportunities for activities.More >>
Local agencies made their case Tuesday for why they should receive accommodations tax money from the city of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Local agencies made their case Tuesday for why they should receive accommodations tax money from the city of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.More >>
A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.More >>